Tasers deployed on suspect after Richmond pursuit, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. – Police Officers deployed two Tasers on a suspect Tuesday evening after a pursuit ended inside a Northside apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The brief pursuit started after officers attempted to serve a warrant to the suspect. The pursuit led investigators to apartments in the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Ave.

That’s when sources say the suspect ran into an apartment building. When officers arrived inside the building, a struggle with the suspect ensued.

During the struggle, two Tasers were discharged on the suspect, according to Crime Insider sources. That suspect is now in police custody. There were no serious injuries during the incident.

CBS reporter Jon Burkett says he witnessed a Police Sargent leaving the apartment building with two deployed Tasers. Sources confirm they were used.

