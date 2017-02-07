Richmond expected to hit record high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’re expecting a record high temperature Tuesday in the low 70s (the record high at RIC is 70°, set in 2008). Expect more clouds around, but still periods of sunshine.

Wednesday will be warm once again, with highs around 70° (the record is 75°, set in 1925).

We’ll once again see the threat for a few showers, with the best chances early in the morning and again later at night.

A cold front will slide through the region by very early Thursday morning.

A round of rain will move through, and as colder air arrives a few flakes may mix in (especially to the north of Richmond).

It will be much colder Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 40s and morning lows in the low 20s on Friday.

Dry weather will likely be with us for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will rebound quickly, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. Slightly cooler weather will return early next week.

