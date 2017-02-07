‘Married to Medicine’ Dr. Jackie Walters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You may know her from Bravo’s hit reality series ‘Married to Medicine,’ but on and off the screen Dr. Jackie Walters is an expert on women’s health. She joined us during our LIVE show, ahead of her appearance as the Keynote Speaker for The Women and Wellness Luncheon, to share her own story of survivorship. The luncheon will benefit VCU Massey Cancer Center, helping to raise money for research and clinical trials. For more information on cancer prevention, detection and treatment you can go online to http://www.massey.vcu.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU MASSEY CANCER CENTER}