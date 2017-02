Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday on Lynhaven Avenue in south Richmond.

Officers said they found one person shot at about 4 a.m.

It was unclear the severity of that person's injuries and if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

