Final ride for longtime Henrico Supervisor Dick Glover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds lined the funeral procession to say goodbye to longtime Henrico County Board of Supervisors chairman Richard W. “Dick” Glover who died Thursday evening, at age 82.

The Glen Allen Youth Athletics organized Glover's "Final Ride" through RF & P Park on Mountain Road Tuesday morning.

Director of Softball Katie Moss said Glover helped bring the three softball fields and four baseball fields to Henrico's youth.

"He was a character, but always doing good for us," Moss said. "I grew up in the Brookland District and when our neighborhood had issues we could always call him. He’d be over in a snap and do whatever he could to help the community."

Glover was the longest-serving active member of Henrico’s board. He served as the Brookland District supervisor since 1988.

In January, Glover was unanimously voted chairman by his four fellow supervisors. That was his sixth time voted as chairman of the board.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas released a statement that read:

"He was an incredible man who put his heart and soul into Henrico. He had a passion for young people, especially youth athletics. He will be missed," said Vithoulkas. "In the past two weeks we've lost two pillars in our community. It's a very sad day for Henrico County.”

Glover's funeral was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grove Avenue Baptist Church on Ridge Road in Henrico.

Sources tell CBS 6 Glover died from what appears to be natural causes.

Glover leaves behind his wife, Joan Sadler Glover, four children, and eleven grandchildren.