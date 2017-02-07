Events in Historic Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Known as the ‘People’s Playhouse,’ the Swift Creek Mill Theatre in Historic Petersburg opened in 1663. Director Tom Width invited Host Jessica Noll to the Theatre, and filled her in on the history of the Theatre as well as upcoming performances. You can catch ‘Death Trap’ by Ira Levin through February 25th, and the children’s play ‘I Just Gotta Sing’ through February 17th at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre. For more information you can visit http://www.swiftcreekmill.com or call 804-748-5203.

Director for Petersburg Regional Area Tourism Martha Burton also joined us during our LIVE show to fill us in on another historic location, Centre Hill Mansion, the location of filming for hit show ‘Mercy Street.’ You have the opportunity to visit the set of ‘Mercy Street,’ and enjoy tea at one of six ‘High Tea at Centre Hill Mansion’ events on March 5th, 12th and 19th. For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}