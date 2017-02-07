Daycare worker caught ‘illegally breastfeeding’ another mom’s child

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina mother has called on police to charge a daycare worker caught on surveillance video breastfeeding her three-month-old son without the mom’s permission, WTVD reported.

Kaycee Oxendine works at Carrboro Early School as a pre-kindergarten teacher.

On Friday, she said, her son’s teacher told her the child was constipated.

When another woman working in the nursery asked if she could breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, Oxendine said she told her “no” two times.

Oxendine’s son was born prematurely and is lactose intolerant.

She said after she left the room, security footage showed the same worker picking up her newborn son, adjusted her top, then holding him up to her chest to breastfeed.

The worker stopped when another employee inside the room at the time stood up to leave.

Oxendine said later that night she rushed her son to the hospital because he fell ill and was throwing up.

She later discovered the surveillance video.

“My baby couldn’t say no, don’t do that. He couldn’t defend himself,” Oxendine said.

Police said they were investigating the incident as misdemeanor child abuse, but so far, no charges have been filed.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through.”

The Early School said they immediately fired the worker.