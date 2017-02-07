ATF gun running suspect ruled not mentally competent to stand trial

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man accused of allegedly orchestrating an illegal firearm purchase from a Henrico gun show has been ruled not competent to stand trial.

Federal charges against Jermaine Barlow have been dismissed, for now, after a ruling by a federal court Tuesday.

“The government asserts that the ends of justice will be served by a dismissal without prejudice at this time given the conclusions of a mental health professional that defendant is not presently competent to stand trial,” according to the motion.

Dismissal without prejudice means the charges can be brought back against Barlow if he is found mentally competent in the future.

ATF Agents (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) claim Barlow supplied Jake Knight with weapons on three different occasions with close to twelve guns.

Knight is a convicted felon, and court documents say he met Barlow in the front yard of a relative’s home in the 9100 block of Gayton Road in December.

The documents show the men were under surveillance when the gun exchange went down in the front yard. There was then a traffic stop and the guns were recovered.

Documents also said one of the latest guns was bought through a third party, via a straw purchase at a recent gun show at Richmond International Raceway.