Virginia State Parks to hire 1,000 seasonal workers

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Parks needs your help. The state is looking to fill 1,0000 seasonal jobs across the Commonwealth.

“Seasonal positions – from lifeguards and snack bar workers to contact rangers and housekeepers – are available in all 37 state parks,” a Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation spokesperson said.

The jobs are available for people of all age groups, from high school students to senior citizens.

“Seasonal employees are the backbone of our operations and allow us to provide a wealth of outdoor recreational and programming experiences for our guests,” State Parks Director Craig Seaver said. “A state park seasonal position is a great way to enhance job experience in a variety of unique outdoor related locations and facilities.”

