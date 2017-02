Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 100 Dominion Virginia Power customers lost power early Monday morning when someone shot a transformer in eastern Henrico, according to Henrico Police.

The damaged transformer, located on Kingsland Road, was being replaced Monday morning.

Police believe the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

An investigation into who shot the transformer was on-going.

