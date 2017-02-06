More $600 winners announced all this week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Body found in Richmond; investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are in the early stages of a death investigation in Richmond's Northside.

A person waved down a Richmond Police officer late Sunday night around the 3100 block of North Avenue, according to police.

The person told police they found a body.

Officers shut down the 3100 block of North Avenue for several hours for their death investigation.

While police initially believed the person died of a drug overdose, officers added the medical examiner would investigate to confirm the cause of death.

