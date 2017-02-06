× Highpoint offers space for creative professionals in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. – The former Sea Dream Leather building on Broad Street is undergoing renovations and hopes to open in the summer as a mixed-use space for creative professionals.

The 18,000-square foot space stayed hpretty low-key over the years as the Highpoint Gallery, with the bent frame and tattered awning of the former leather retailer remaining intact outside as multiple events transformed the inside.

The exterior came to live during the presidential race of 2016, with not one but two Bernie Saunders murals brightening the faded white brick façade.

Gone is the Hamilton Glass mural, though punk rock Saunders still moshes in the mural on the side.

Now an official Highpoint sign is positioned in front of the 3300 W. Broad Street building.

Owners Robert Olson and David Morrison are working with the help of 510 Architects and DCP Construction Partners to complete construction.

There are two floors to the building, with workspaces ranging from 166-square-foot studios to 2,400-square-foot space. The Highpoint will also offer spaces for short term rental.

The event space can be rented and will host audio/video equipment and a commercial grade kitchen will be available in conjunction with the event space if needed.

Applications for workspace are now being accepted. Click here for more information.

The building was originally designed by Louis W. Ballou in 1939 and first housed the Curles Neck Dairy Sales & Distribution.

The assessment dropped under a million in 2013, and the most recent assessment was listed at $675,000.