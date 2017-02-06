× Woman killed walking on street

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Denise Marie Croft, 46, of Colonial Heights, died Monday morning after she was hit by a vehicle. Croft was struck at about 12:02 a.m. near the intersection of Shuford Avenue and Boulevard.

“When officers arrived they found Croft injured in the roadway,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. “Croft was transported by Colonial Heights Fire/EMS to Southside Regional Medical Center where she later died.”

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Colonial Heights Police 804-520-9300.

