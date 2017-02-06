Chef Jacoby Ponder’s Chicken Chardonnay



RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite and Celebrity Chef Jacoby Ponder was back in the kitchen to walk us through the steps of creating his delightful Chicken Chardonnay with savory Mashed Potatoes. You have the chance to cook with Chef Ponder at one of his two upcoming “Couples Date Night” cooking classes. The first date night is just in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 10th at The Links Clubhouse in Glen Allen, and the second takes place on Saturday, February 25th at 555 South Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach. For more information you can visit www.chefjponder.com



