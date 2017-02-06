× Maryland man dead after fight with frat brother

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Maryland college student studying at a university in Pennsylvania died after a fight with his fraternity brother, according to the Indiana Borough Police.

Caleb Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md. was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after an altercation with Brady DiStefano, 19.

Zweig and DiStefano were Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

A witness told police that DiStefano and Zweig started arguing around 11 p.m. on Friday, and Zweig was choked by Distefano.

The witness told police he pulled DiStefano off Zweig, and gave Zweig aid.

Zweig was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the Indiana Gazette, who also reported that the autopsy was inconclusive.

The coroner said no visible injuries were found, and they are waiting on toxicology results and other tests before they rule on how Zweig died.

DiStefano has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

District Attorney Patrick Dougherty told reporters that other charges could be filed depending on the medical examiner’s findings.

“Unfortunately, without knowing the cause of death, we’re not comfortable to charge anything more at this time,” Dougherty said, to reporters at the Indiana Gazette.

DiStefano, 19, was “visibly distraught” according to the detective who filed the criminal complaint. He was arrested at his apartment Saturday morning.

Chief William Sutton said at a news conference that alcohol may have been a factor.

“Our assumption is they were drinking because of the function they were at, but I don’t know that first-hand,” he said, according to the newspaper’s published report.