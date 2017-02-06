RICHMOND, Va. – In 1935, Dr. Bob Smith and Bill Wilson founded “Alcoholics Anonymous.” HATTheatre brings the story of Dr. Bob Smith and Bill Wilson to the stage this month as a part of “The Acts of Faith Festival.” Scott Wichmann and actress Grey Garrett shared a preview and we enjoyed a scene from lead actors Chris Hester & Ken Moretti. The curtain rises on “Bill W. and Dr. Bob” Friday, February 10th at 8pm with continued performances through Saturday, February 25th. All performances will be held at HATThreatre’s Performing Arts Theatre at 1124 Westbriar Drive. For more information you can visit www.hattheatre.org