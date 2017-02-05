More big temperature swings this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The normal high for this point of the year is in the upper 40s to around 50°. Many of the past ten days have been spent either above or below normal.

We will have more temperature swings this week. Saturday morning's lows were the coldest since January 10, but we will now be on a warming trend through mid-week.

Highs will reach into the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong cold front will pass Wednesday afternoon, bringing back a short-lived period of colder weather Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will surge again next weekend with highs back into the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: