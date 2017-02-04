More $600 winners announced next week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Free health screenings, cooking demos, wine tastings at RVA Health Expo

Posted 7:00 am, February 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39AM, February 4, 2017
Richmond Women's Health & Fitness Expo

The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6 is today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Convention Center.

General expo admission is $3 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free. [Separate ticket required to workout with Autumn Calabrese.]

Treat yourself to the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo with free health screenings, cooking demos, wine tastings, fitness and spa services, a kid’s zone and so much more!

Meet the CBS 6 Team at the Expo

RICHMOND CONVENTION CENTER EXPO ADMISSION

Expo admission is $3 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free.

