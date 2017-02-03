YMCA of Greater Richmond’s ‘Suits and Sneaks’ Fundraising Gala

RICHMOND, Va. - Kick it with YMCA of Greater Richmond at the ‘Suits & Sneaks’ event, where you can enjoy LIVE music, food and games. Senior Director of Development for The YMCA Alex Moore joined us in the studio along with Stuart Farrell, Co-Chariman of the YMCA Millenial Initiative, joined us in the studio to fill us in on all of the fun details. The ‘Suits and Sneaks’ Fundraising Gala kicks off on Saturday, February 11th at 8 pm at Plant Zero. For more information you can visit http://www.ymcarichmond.org/sneaks
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE YMCA OF GREATER RICHMOND}