Weekend Events: Black History Month events – Murry DePillars Exhibit & More

February 3rd

Black History Museum and Cultural Center’s Black History Month with the Murry DePillars Exhibition Feb. 3 – June 3 and its “Life, Love & Liberty” Series. Opening day is Friday at 10 am. An original exhibition of works by the late artist-scholar Murry DePillars: Double Vision is one of the many special events the museum has for Black History Month in February. Feb. 15 – The Black LGBTQ Experience: Lecture and Dialogue with Dr. Perry – a discussion on the experiences of Black LGBTQ communities in the 21st century at 7 p.m.; Free. Co-organized with Diversity Richmond; Feb. 26 – Hidden No More: Pioneering Black Women Mathematicians Tell Their Stories; Featured in the New York Times bestselling book “Hidden Figures” about the black female mathematicians at NASA during the late 1950s and early 1960s, featuring Dr. Christine Darden, She worked at NASA for nearly 40 years. Darden will be joined by Estelle Amy Smith in a discussion with Richmond Times-Dispatch journalist Michael Paul Williams. 3 p.m.; Free. For more information and to RSVP visit http://blackhistorymuseum.org/.

Friday, 8 pm – at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond. Black and Bold RVA;s Unsung Black LGBTQ Community Gala, recognizing the lives and contributions of self-disclosed Black LGBTQ RVA community members. Formal Affair, DJ Derrick St. Clair and dancing. Free and open to the public. Other events for Black History Month Events include – HIV/AIDS in the African-American Community, Tuesday, Feb. 7 (National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day,) 7 pm at the Black History Museum, 122 West Leigh Street; Powerful S.I.S.T.A. Celebrating LGBTQ Women of Color Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 pm at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. All events free and open to the public. For more information contact Program Coordinator at Diversity of Richmond Rodney Lofton rodney-lofton@diversityrichmond.org visit https://www.facebook.com/DiversityRichmond/?fref=ts

Friday 7 pm – Midnight

WRIR 12th Annual Birthday Party, Local bands, comedians, DJs and listeners at The Renaissance Ballroom, 107 West Broad Street, $15. WRIR 97.3 FM celebrates 12 years of broadcasting. WRIR LP 97.3 FM, is a nonprofit, listener-supported radio station operated by the Virginia Center for Public Press, a 501(c)(3) Virginia corporation, has been on the air since January 1, 2005. For more information about WRIR programming, operations, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.wrir.org.

Generation Dream, the Richmond Peace Education Center’s annual tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., gives youth a platform to make their voices heard. This year, three different performances of Generation Dream 2017 will feature talented young performers from throughout the Richmond area.

Friday, February 3, 7 p.m., Richmond Public Library’s downtown branch, 101 E. Franklin St., Richmond.

Wednesday, February 15, 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Middle School, 1000 Mosby St., Richmond.

Sunday, February 19, 3:30 p.m., VCU’s Grace Street Theater, 934 W Grace St., Richmond. This performance is co-sponsored by the VCU Common Book Program. The grand finale, is the inspiring Drums No Guns! More information is available on the Richmond Peace Education Center’s website: http://www.rpec.org/generation-dream-gives-youth-a-voice or email rpec@rpec.org.

February 4, 11, 18, 25 at 1 pm Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site,

Film Series. Feb. 4: “The Life and Legend of Sojourner Truth”; February 11: “Ida B. Wells: A Passion for Justice”; February 18: “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker”; February 25: “Chisholm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed”; For more information call 804-771-2017, or visit www.nps.gov/mawa or www.Facebook.com/MaggieLWalkerNHS.

Saturday & Sunday Richmond Symphony Altria Masterworks concert

Featuring Grammy-Winning Guitarist Jason Vieaux at the Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Arts Center. tickets start at $10, college students $7, free for 17 and under. Tickets on-line www.richmondsymphony.com or call 800-514-ETIX. A pre-concert lecture with Music Director Stephen Smith begins before the concert at 7 pm.

Sunday, Feb. 5

At the Byrd Theatre, a sneak preview of the American Indian Film Festival Virginia, doors open 1 pm featuring George Aguilar, Chris Eyre and Georgina Lightning. Free admission visit Facebook.comAIFFVA. Film Festival November 17 – 19, 2017 the Byrd Theatre.

Future Events:

February 11 – Saturday Free FAFSA assistance available through GRASP (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.) “Saturday at the Library” 10 am – 4 pm at Richmond Public Main Library, 101 East Franklin Street, Richmond. For details visit www.grasp4va.org or call 804-527-7772.

Chesterfield County Public Library hosts a series of events in observance of Black History Month. Feb. 11, 2-2:45, Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spires, a production that will allow the audience to ride with the Buffalo Soldiers, take flight with the Tuskegee Airmen, and spy for the Union during the Civil War. The production is on Saturday, Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield. The program is recommended for children 8-years-old and older.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7- 8 p.m., at the Chester Library, 11800 Centre St., Chester and Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Dr., Midlothian. African-American Genealogy, Jody Raab, a genealogist with the Richmond Family History Center, will explain techniques and resources available for aiding in research. A program to help African-American families research their family history. For more information on Black History Month Events, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.