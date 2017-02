RICHMOND, Va. – The J.O.B. have enjoyed multiple singles on the Adult Contemporary Top 40 Charts. This popular local band made a return appearance to our LIVE show just ahead of their concert Saturday, February 4th at 7pm at The Tin Pan music venue. They are also one of 50 bands taking part in the 2017 Richmond International Film & Music Festival. They hit the stage Thursday, March 2nd between 8pm and 12am the Sound of Music Studios. For more info you can visit http://www.thejoband.com/