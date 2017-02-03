Squirrels fans hear from Bochy and Haines at Hot Stove Banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kirk Cousins took to radio row at the Super Bowl to further his case for a long term deal from the Redskins, while reiterating that he would be happy to play another season under the team's franchise tag

Flying Squirrels fans heard from San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy and from new Squirrels manager Kyle Haines at the team's 7th annual Hot Stove banquet

Richmond International Raceway should benefit from NASCAR's new format changes as tickets go on sale for both races this year