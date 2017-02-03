× Richmond’s non-emergency phone line not working – 911 is working

RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) is reporting a problem with the city’s non-emergency public safety phone line – (804) 646-5100.

Verizon is currently working to resolve the problem.

It’s important to note that citizens may still use the emergency public safety phone line – 911 is still operable.

Citizens with non-emergency public safety inquiries unable to reach (804) 646-5100 may call the following numbers: (804) 646-8692, (804) 646-8693, (804) 646-8694, (804) 646-8695 or (804) 646-5101 to report non-emergency incidents.

Verizon has not provided city officials with an estimated restoration time for non-emergency service.