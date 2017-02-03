Free health screenings, cooking demos, wine tastings at RVA Health Expo

The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6 is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Convention Center.

Separate ticket required to workout with Autumn Calabrese. General expo admission is $3 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free.

WILL WE SEE YOU AT THE EXPO? Let us know if you are “GOING” or are “INTERESTED” on Facebook!

RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO

Treat yourself to the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo with free health screenings, cooking demos, wine tastings, fitness and spa services, a kid’s zone and so much more!

RICHMOND CONVENTION CENTER

EXPO ADMISSION