Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand

WASHINGTON — Luxury department store Nordstrom won’t be purchasing products from the Ivanka Trump brand this fall.

“Based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman said Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand said that Nordstrom had already purchased spring season apparel from it, adding that the retailer is moving some of the brand’s products on sale on its website into its physical stores.

Nordstrom’s website still has a few coats and pairs of shoes from the Ivanka Trump brand available on its website.

The shift was first reported by Bloomberg.

Ivanka Trump’s brand has been targeted by activists since her father’s presidential campaign. In the fall, an online campaign called on shoppers to boycott all the family’s products, including Ivanka Trump’s clothing, shoe and jewelry lines. The #GrabYourWallet movement began after tape surfaced of Trump boasting about groping women.

Ivanka Trump has spent nearly a decade building a fashion and retail empire. While revenue figures aren’t available — the company is private — her products are stocked at hundreds of stores, including Macy’s and Amazon.

Nordstrom took steps to defend its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand days before Trump was elected.

“We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not,” the company tweeted.

Ivanka Trump moved to separate her personal social media accounts from her namesake brand in November. She stepped away from the management and operations of her business in January.

She does not have a formal role in her father’s administration. But she has been spotted in the West Wing and accompanied her father on a solemn trip to Delaware on Wednesday evening to pay respects to the family of a slain service member.

“I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools,” she wrote in a Facebook post last month, adding that she is working to determine “the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country.”