Michael Vick officially retires from the NFL after 13 seasons

HOUSTON, Texas — Newport News native and former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick officially retired from the NFL Friday after 13 season.

Vick confirmed the news to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“In this moment right now, I’m willing to say yeah, I’m officially retired,” Vick told Anderson. “I think it’s time. I think going through the 2016 season without playing and being able to be a spectator and watch the game and enjoy it from afar and root for a lot of the players and coaches I once played for, I think kind of summed it all up for me.”

In 2001, Vick was drafted number one overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2007, Michael Vick’s career was derailed after he was arrested for his role in a dog fighting ring at his property in Surry County, Virginia. Vick pleaded guilty to federal felony charges and served 21 months in prison.

After being released from Prison, Vick resumed his football career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick finishes his NFL career with numerous accolades including 4 Pro Bowls and the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a career (6,109). He also passed for 22.464 yards, 133 passing touchdowns and 36 rushing touchdowns.