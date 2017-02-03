Driver ID’d in fatal Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — State police said a 31-year-old man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Amelia County Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Chula Road.
Vick said a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Route 604 when it ran off the road and hit a culvert. The car then overturned twice.
The driver, Matthew K. McKoy of Amelia Courthouse, was ejected and died at the scene.
Vick said McKoy was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, officials said.
37.379970 -77.900278