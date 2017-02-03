× Intermission Beer Company to open near Henrico mall

HENRICO, Va. — A husband-and-wife troupe of brewers is preparing to raise the curtain on a microbrewery near the recently sold Virginia Center Commons mall.

Courtney and Justin White are aiming for a spring opening of their Intermission Beer Company, a theater-inspired brew house at 10089 Brook Road.

The Whites met while in VCU’s theater program in the early 2000s, and floated in and out of the theater world. They work in IT, and in 2013, Justin took up homebrewing. His hobby grew, and along the way, he and Courtney hatched the idea of a brewery that would feature their theater roots.

The 2,300-square-foot brewery, next to a Goodyear shop, will initially only sell its beers on tap onsite.

“It’ll be a retail brewery,” Justin said. “We won’t bottle or distribute right away, but we’d like to at some point.”

A common theme for Intermission is the Whites’ do-it-yourself spirit. The brewery is self-funded, and they renovated the space themselves. On opening day, Courtney said they expect to be the only two employees working the taproom.

Courtney said they looked in other neighborhoods before finding their spot north of the city.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.