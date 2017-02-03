Free home improvement workshops
RICHMOND, Va. – Rebuilding Together Richmond and Henrico County have partnered together to offer FREE home and outdoor improvement workshops. Nicole Williams and David Sacks filled us in on the details. The first workshop is being offered Saturday, February 4th. The second workshop takes place Saturday, March 4th. Both events will be held at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue. Enjoy the 25th annual National Rebuilding Day Saturday, April 22nd. For more info you can visit http://rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/rtrv