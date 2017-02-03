Don’t miss this sweet demo at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo

RICHMOND, Va. - Williamsburg-based Cake Designer Kadi Spruill is one of the five featured chefs at this years Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. Kadi stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a sweet preview of the event, and whipped up her Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcakes. The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Fore more info you can visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com
Carrot Cake with Frosting
CAKE:
2 cups flour (1 whole wheat 1 pastry of 2 regular flour (I used regular)
2.5 tsp baking powder
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp salt
2 cups organic sugar
mix dry together
3 Tbsp flax seed meal
6 Tbsp water
mix together (egg replacer)
Add to the dry ingredients
3/4 cup oil
2 tsp vanilla
1 single serving organic applesauce
1 cup crushed pineapple
2 cups shredded organic carrots
1 1/2 cups coconut flakes
1/2 cup walnuts (optional)
Bake 350 degrees for 1 hour or longer depending on pan or 45 minutes for cupcakes
FROSTING:
2 c powdered sugar,
1 tsp almond extract
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 pinch of salt
1 lb of earth balance buttery sticks
