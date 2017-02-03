Don’t miss this sweet demo at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Williamsburg-based Cake Designer Kadi Spruill is one of the five featured chefs at this years Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. Kadi stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a sweet preview of the event, and whipped up her Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcakes. The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Fore more info you can visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com

Carrot Cake with Frosting

CAKE:

2 cups flour (1 whole wheat 1 pastry of 2 regular flour (I used regular)

2.5 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

2 cups organic sugar

mix dry together

3 Tbsp flax seed meal

6 Tbsp water

mix together (egg replacer)

Add to the dry ingredients

3/4 cup oil

2 tsp vanilla

1 single serving organic applesauce

1 cup crushed pineapple

2 cups shredded organic carrots

1 1/2 cups coconut flakes

1/2 cup walnuts (optional)

Bake 350 degrees for 1 hour or longer depending on pan or 45 minutes for cupcakes

FROSTING:

2 c powdered sugar,

1 tsp almond extract

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 pinch of salt

1 lb of earth balance buttery sticks

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CBS 6 RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO}