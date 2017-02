AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — State police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Amelia County Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Chula Road.

Officials have not released any additional information, but did say troopers are in the process of notifying next-of kin.

Stay with WTVR.com for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.