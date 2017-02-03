Chesterfield substitute teacher charged with assaulting female student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County Public Schools substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly touching a female student’s chest.

Investigators say the alleged assault happened Thursday, February 2 at Manchester Middle School.

Police say Daniel L. Foldenauer, 76, was touching the 14-year-old’s hair when his hand brushed against her upper chest. No additional details about the incident have been released at this time.

Foldenauer was arrested on Friday and charged with misdemeanor assault.

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone says if convicted, Foldenauer could face 12 months in jail and a $2500 fine.

In 2011, Foldenauer was charged with assaulting two female middle school students at Tomahawk Creek Middle School, but those charges were later dismissed.

During that incident, the substitute was accused of grabbing two students by the back of their necks to direct them to pick up trash in the classroom before dismissal.

Foldenauer began working as a substitute since 2004 after a 22-year career as a full-time Chesterfield teacher, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

CBS 6 reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools regarding the substitute teacher’s status and are waiting to hear back.

