80 million Americans suffer from this health issue

RICHMOND, Va. - You can take advantage of health tips and screenings, cooking demos and fitness tips at the upcoming Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. Dr. Amandeep Sangha, M.D. from Bon Secours joined us in the studio to talk about a widespread health issue that impacts nearly 80 million Americans, High Blood Pressure and Hypertension. You can take the Heart Check challenge by going online to http://www.RVAHeat.com. You can also meet the Bon Secours team at the Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Fore more info you can visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CBS 6 RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO AND BON SECOURS}