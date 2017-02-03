× $1M verdict awarded to nail salon patron who contracted infection

RICHMOND, Va. — A Central Virginia woman who contracted a severe mycobacterial infection and was left permanently scarred after a visit to a local nail salon has received a verdict in excess of $1 million against the nail salon, including compensatory and punitive damages. .

Lawyers for the victim presented evidence that painful boil-like lesions developed on the victim’s legs after a pedicure she received in 2012 at a nail salon on Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond. The business has since been sold to a new owner.

She was diagnosed with a cutaneous mycobacterial infection, which causes boils to form, grow and spread up the legs. Multiple surgeries were required to remove the infections, which left permanent scars.

A lawsuit was filed against the nail salon and its owner for medical bills, lost wages, pain, inconvenience, disfigurement, consumer protection claims, and punitive damages.

The case was heard in Henrico County Circuit Court and the plaintiff was represented by James “Jamie” Kessel and Robert Reed from the personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. The Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology investigated the incident and suspended the salon’s cosmetology license for failure to comply with sanitization standards.

“This verdict will not undo the pain our client has suffered,” said attorney Jamie Kessel, “but it will help generate public awareness for the cleanliness requirements that nail salons and similar businesses are required to follow.” Attorney Robert Reed added, “It is a definite wake-up call within the industry, forcing salons to be more diligent in following sanitization procedures.”