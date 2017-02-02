× What exactly is typical February weather for Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. — We have now passed, climatologically, the coldest part of winter in terms of average temperatures. While we will still get cold snaps, the overall trend is to see our daily highs and lows gradually increase by month’s end.

Our normal high jumps from the upper 40s to the mid 50s, and our normal low moves slightly from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The month can also produce very warm weather. In fact, all of the record highs for the month are in the 70s to lower 80s.

In terms of precipitation, we typically receive under three inches of liquid precipitation. This is rain and melted snow and ice.

February snowfall spans a huge variety. There have been some years with very little snowfall, but we have also had monster storms as well.

The average of the snowfall totals from 1981-2010 works out to 3.4″. The average of the period from 1971-2000, which had more significant snows, is 4.9″.

We also gain almost one hour of daylight by the end of the month.