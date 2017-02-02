Man wanted for leading deputies on chase in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 23-year-old Richmond man accused of eluding deputies during a pursuit in October.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Taylor Arcellus Johnson on charges of Eluding Police, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from an incident on Oct. 9, 2016.

“Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for defective equipment that Johnson was operating. He refused to stop his vehicle,” Cooper said. “Johnson later crashed his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.”

Authorities believe Johnson is in the Metro Richmond area.

If you have seen Johnson, call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.