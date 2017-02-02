× How Shannon lost 50 pounds and got off 5 prescription drugs

RICHMOND, Va. — I started my journey in March 2015 as my last hope in surviving my chronic illness Gastroparesis.

For years I struggled with testing, flare ups, weekly hospital visits, and several medications thrown at me as “maintenance” to the condition.

I got to my breaking point, where I was ready to end my life and just let the illness kill me by starvation.

I was part of the many Gastroparesis support groups, which looking back, only added to my depression.

We would share, but I also watched as many people passed away, starving to death, or ultimately suicide.

I met my up line coach at my church and found find out we shared the same disease.

She offered me five samples to try and see, I told her “No, I cannot afford it”, “it won’t work, nothing does.”

I watched her journey on Facebook with workouts, shakes, living a glamorous, healthy life with little issues. I wanted that so badly for me and my three kids. So, I decided to take her up on those samples.

I purchased my first challenge pack when I weigh 200 pounds. I was a size 16. I was depressed and on anti-depressants. I was anxious from stress and on meds. I was a single mom with a chronic illness that has no cure and three medications that exchanged one symptom for another.

I originally joined BeachBody as a “discount” coach just to receive the discount on the monthly Shakeology order, as a single mom of three, I needed every penny.

After my 1st round of 21 Day fix in a Facebook challenge group I lost 10 pounds.

I started to get some energy back and my will to do things with my kids again.

It was not until my 2nd round of 21 Day fix that I really focused in on my nutrition and seeing what foods caused my flare ups and what was safe to eat without causing a flare up.

After about 60 days I quit all five of my prescribed medications and decided I was going to fight back this illness and do it naturally.

In July 2015, I saw coaches experience an event called Summit all by sharing their Journey.

I wanted that; I wanted to inspire others to find their inner fighter and be the best version of themselves and this is when I went all in as a coach.

Today I have reached my goal weight of 150 pounds. I am a size 7 and I am on no medications.

I will marry my best friend in May who has stood by me through all of this since I met him in 2011.

I want to be in pictures now. I can stand in front of the mirror and see ME inside and out as a strong beautiful woman who has survived and fought a series of life events that were beyond my control.

I want to share with the world that your LIFE circumstances or Illnesses do not have to CONTROL YOU or DEFINE YOU.

Take the leap of faith and invest in yourself, you are worth it!

Celebrity fitness trainer Autumn Calabrese will be leading a group session at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo on February 4 in Richmond. Calabrese is a Beachbody trainer and has inspired many women to get in shape.