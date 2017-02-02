NASA Langley celebrates 100 years

RICHMOND, Va. — The River City got a taste of outer space as NASA’s Langley traveling exhibit made a stop in downtown Richmond to celebrate 100 years of service.

The “100 Years of Flight” traveling exhibit, which was parked at the corner for 9th and Broad Streets, was filled displays and various artifacts.

The trailer featured mementos and technology discovered in the first 100 years at the Langley Research Center, which opened in October 1917.

“We want to share the story, we want everyone to know what’s going on and that we do more than just send space shuttles into outer space,” said Andrea Mcalister, the centennial project coordinator.

Not only was the exhibit showcasing the many objects used to help astronauts navigate in space; but many pieces of technology is used in everyday fields.

“Some of the technology we develop goes into the medical field, there are heat shield that are used for fire tents for firefighters. We want them to understand there is a lot of research that happens,” said Mcalister.

Exhibit visitors got the chance to meet Astronaut Shannon Walter, who spend months aboard the International Space Station, who’s first space mission was the Expedition 24.

Gov. Terry McAullife also got in on the fun. He was presented with the NASA Langley 100th anniversary plaque by the center’s director Dave Bowles.

Over the next ten months, the traveling exhibit will be making stops across the state.

“The next generation is among us with the kids for our astronauts that will actually be the ones that are walking on Mars,” McAlister added.

If you missed the exhibit but still want to help NASA Langley celebrate 100 years in service the center is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The open house, which happens every five years, and open to the public.