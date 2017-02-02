× Getting in shape help Jeanette battle alcohol abuse, depression

RICHMOND, Va. — Before Beachbody, I was blaming my weight on my disability, abusing alcohol, binge eating, and being depressed.

Thanks to the encouragement of my personally sponsored coach and my upline, I am now a happy and confident person!

I think about all the things I used to stress over a mere three and a half years ago. I realize now that in three and a half years, I’ve gained nearly four years of sobriety, strength to stay sober as a child of an alcoholic family, muscle strength and flexibility in my stroke affected side, control over my disordered eating, positive and motivated friends, more confidence, more energy and endurance, better attitude, less anxiety, significantly less digestive issues, stronger core and back, better balance.

The time will pass regardless.

What are your goals, hopes, and dreams?

And why are you waiting to achieve them?

