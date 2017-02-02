Homeless hero gets new apartment after generous donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A homeless woman, who is credited with saving another woman's life outside a Colonial Heights convenience store, will finally have a place of her own to call home.

Earlier this week CBS 6 introduced you to Maria Proffitt, whose heroic actions helped save the life of Phyllis Hicks, who was having a heart attack.

Immediately after our story aired, viewers contacted CBS 6 asking how they could help the homeless hero who lived out of her truck with her dog Baby.

Now, that’s about to change.

Since her store aired, several generous viewers have given Maria money through her GoFundMe page, gift cards and even hugs.

“There have been some really amazing people that’s been out there trying to help me, especially her (Phyllis), her daughter, and a few other people,” said Maria.

Now, the community and a local business owner is helping Maria, who’s been homeless for four years, get her own apartment.

CBS 6 joined Maria and Phyllis as they went apartment shopping Thursday.

“It’s gorgeous. I love it. I can’t wait to move in,” said Maria as she toured the apartment.

Thanks to the apartment complex quick work, Maria used her donations and put down a deposit and rent for the first two months.

"I can't believe this is really happening. I'm really amazed, I’m overwhelmed,” said Maria. “I just love the layout, just enough for me and Baby.”

Maria will move into her new place on Friday.

Maria and Phyllis are now working on getting some furniture and grocery’s for the new place. If you would still like to donate to help Maria get back on her feet, click here.

