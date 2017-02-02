Henrico County Board of Supervisors chairman Richard Glover dies at 82

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Board of Supervisors chairman Richard W. “Dick” Glover died Thursday evening. He was 82.

Sources tell CBS 6 Glover died from what appears to be natural causes.

Glover was the longest-serving active member of Henrico’s board. He’s severed as the Brookland District supervisor since 1988.

In January, Glover was unanimously voted chairman by his four fellow supervisors. That was his sixth time voted as chairman of the board.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas released at statement that read:

“He was an incredible man who put heart and soul into Henrico. He had a passion for young people, especially youth athletics. He will be missed. In the past two weeks we’ve lost two pillars in our community.”

Three Chopt District Supervisor David A. Kaechele died on January 20, 2017.

Glover leaves behind his wife, Joan Sadler Glover, four children, and eleven grandchildren.

This story is developing.