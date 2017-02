RICHMOND, Va. – The talented jazz ensemble, “Jazz in The Spirit” featuring Richard D’Abreau Jr., Ayinde Williams, Richard D’Abreau III, and Clarence J. Walters performed “If I can Help Somebody” and “Faith of our Fathers and Mothers.”Come on out and enjoy their signature sounds LIVE at the Dominion Jazz Café at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Thursday, February 2nd from 6 to 9pm. For more information you can visit www.jazzinthespirit.com