Go Red! and help raise cardiovascular disease awareness

RICHMOND, Va. - Most all of us know someone impacted by heart disease, and with cardiovascular disease killing 1 in 3 women, raising awareness and taking action can save lives. Gail Letts joined us during our LIVE show to fill us in on ‘Go Red for Women Day’ and a special Luncheon. We also enjoyed four red hot looks perfect for ‘Go Red Day’ from heart disease survivors Andrea Woie, Krystyn Young-Benham, Elisa Douglas and Dawn Archer. The ‘Go Red for Women Luncheon’ takes place on Friday, February 10th and Friday, February 3rd is ‘National Wear Red Day.’ For more information you can visit http://www.RichmondVaGoRedLuncheon.heart.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}