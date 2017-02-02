× Armed robber hits South Richmond Family Dollar in daytime

RICHMOND, VA. — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the man suspected of a robbery which occurred late Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at approximately 10:51 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Family Dollar at 1208 Westover Hills Blvd.

The suspect entered the store, demanding money while exposing a firearm to an employee.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a full goatee.

At the time, he was wearing a black cap with a brim, dark metallic sunglasses, a black coat, and a printed gray T-shirt.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about Ferguson’s location to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.