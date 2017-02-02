Chesterfield man wanted for South Richmond robbery, home invasion

RICHMOND, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 47-year-old Chesterfield man wanted for a home invasion and robbery in South Richmond last year.

Richmond police officials said Andrew “Drew” Ferguson, of the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Terrace in Chesterfield, is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion on Nov. 7, 2016 in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.

Ferguson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

“He is known to frequent the Jennie Scher neighborhood in the Government Road area in Richmond,” Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

