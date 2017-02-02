2 victims injured after shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting at a South Richmond apartment complex Thursday night.

Police say at approximately 9:15 p.m. they received a call for shots fired at Forest Ridge apartments on Granite Hill Circle, near Forest Hill Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found shell casings, but no victim.

A short time later police received a call from VCU Medical Center saying two victims arrived with at least one gunshot wound. Both victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.