Victims in separate Richmond home invasions know each other, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police detectives are investigating their second violent home invasion in the city within a 48 hour span.

Crime Insider sources say even though they don’t believe the crimes are linked, the home invasion and shooting of a 21-year-old man on Orcutt Lane Monday does have a connection to a teen shot early Wednesday morning at the Graystone Place Apartments.

In a bizarre, unrelated twist, Crime Insider sources confirm, that 21-year-old victim knows the family of the teen who was shot multiple times off Afton and Lynhaven Avenues.

Again, Crime Insider sources say they do not believe the crimes are linked.

“It’s crazy, very rarely do we have a problem up this way,” said Sharon Thomas, who lives on Orcutt Lane.

Crime Insider sources say a man flashed a gun and the victim slammed the door shut. The victim’s mom ran to a room to call 911 as the gunman forced his way inside by kicking the door in.

Those sources say the gunman first took aim at the door where the victim’s mom was hiding, but his attention was diverted and he opened fire, shooting the 21-year-old in his collar bone.

The gunman ran off.

“My concern is not only for the lady at that house, but also the children she keeps there for daycare,” said Thomas.

Monday’s incident was at night, so no children were in the woman’s in-home day care at the time of the shooting.

Crime Insider sources say it’s the second time in just over two months the home was targeted. Back in November a woman inside the home was robbed at gunpoint and dragged across the floor by her ponytail.

“Back then, my son told me to be careful, because something was going on,” said Thomas.

The man wounded in the shooting is expected to be OK.

The teen shot in the Wednesday morning shooting is a student at Huguenot High School. Police say they don’t believe he was the intended target.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening injuries. He was shot multiple times in the neck, stomach, leg and arm.

Police don’t believe that teen was the intended target. Multiple Crime Insider sources say the boy was a football player at Huguenot High School and is a top student.

Family members said the rising senior is a member of the football team was shot seven times.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.