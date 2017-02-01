× Teen shot, Richmond police investigating home invasion

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating an overnight home invasion that sent a teen to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Wednesday around 12:45 am at the Graystone Place Apartments near the corner of Lynhaven ave and Afton ave.

Police say a teen inside the home was shot multiples times when two men broke into the apartment. Medics transported him to the hospital.

Police are searching for both suspects.