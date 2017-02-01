Short Pump Town Center announces 6 new stores, restaurants

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Short Pump Town Center named six new stores and restaurants slated to open at the far West End shopping center.

“As a shopping center, we continue to look for ways to evolve and provide our shoppers with experiences they can’t get online,” Kem Blue, Vice President and General Manager of Short Pump Town Center, said. “We offer a beautiful environment, sought-after local, regional, and national restaurants with alfresco dining options and family friendly events.”

The list and store/restaurant descriptions were provided by a spokesperson for Short Pump Town Center.

Talbots (Opening Summer of 2017)

Talbots, the women’s retailer known for its timeless modern classic style, will occupy a 3,832 square foot store featuring Misses and Petite collections. Established in 1947, Talbots is a multi-channel retailer of women’s apparel, shoes and accessories.

Casa Del Barco (Opening Summer of 2017)

Casa del Barco takes Richmond on a journey to reinvent traditional Mexican cuisine. Dine or lounge in our open-air rooftop Tequileria and try one of 200 tequilas or mezcals mixed with fresh squeezed citrus, tropical fruit purees, or join your friends for one of our many tequila flights. Open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

Cava (Opening Summer of 2017)

This beloved Mediterranean-focused fast casual was formed in 2011 by childhood friends Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos, and Executive Chef Dimitri Moshovitis, who had the desire to bring modern, authentic fare to the masses after finding success with their full-service restaurants, Cava Mezze. CEO Brett Schulman helped to translate the full-service restaurant & recipes into this growing, better-for-you, culinary brand.

Cynthia Steele (Opening February 2017)

Cynthia Steele is Richmond’s premier full service dress salon featuring day, formal and after-six wear. The salon is your prime source for prom, wedding,

black tie, white tie, career and business attire.

Great Steak/Surf City Squeeze (Opening March 2017)

Since 1982, The Great Steak and Potato Company® has been serving the finest cheesesteaks in hundreds of locations across the United States

and abroad. Now known simply as Great Steak, our menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of specialty sandwiches, fries and baked potatoes.

Capital One Cafe (NOW OPEN)

Capital One, is a new kind of bank, one that’s built on digital tools and human connections. People are at the heart of everything we do, so we keep the banking experience simple and straightforward—whether you’re mobile, online, at the ATM or in one of our Capital One Cafés, where our approach to banking comes to life. Here, you can take care of everyday banking needs with our friendly associates and fee-free ATMs, learn more about Capital One, or just get cozy with free Wi-Fi and hand-crafted Peet’s® beverages and quick service food options from local purveyors like Pearl’s Cupcakes.