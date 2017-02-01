Man sentenced to 115 years in prison for sex assaults will serve 9 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man facing more than 100 years in prison for a string of home break-ins and sexual assaults will serve nine years behind bars.

When Saevone Brown pleaded guilty to a host of felony charges Wednesday morning, he was sentenced to 115 years in prison.

Because he pleaded guilty, 106 years of his sentence were suspended. As a result, Brown will serve just nine years behind bars.

The assaults happened last fall in neighborhoods off Jahnke Road where prosecutors said Brown would break into homes early in the morning and then expose himself or grope women who were living there.

One victim back, who spoke to WTVR CBS 6 in September, recounted hearing a rustling inside her house before Brown, who was wearing all black, suddenly appeared.

The victim said Brown then touched her, but that he ran off when she screamed.

Prior to these incidents, Brown also served time for peeping into windows at a West End apartment complex, according to court records.

With these latest convictions, the commonwealth's attorney said Brown will have to register as a sex offender once he serves his time.

As for his six victims, prosecutors said all they wanted was justice.